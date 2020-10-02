Gap Inc. plans to bring seasonal workers on board to help in its brands' fulfillment hubs, customer contact centers and brick-and-mortar stores. The new positions come after the firm’s hiring of more than 50,000 staffers in the first half of 2020, according to an announcement.

Gap Inc. will hire workers online to make the process more simple and secure. Job seekers can apply for any position in “three minutes or less,” according to the announcement.

The retailer said it received 3.5 million new customers via digital channels in the second quarter. In a bid to handle the increase in digital demand, it is aiming to hire for positions throughout its operations for assembling items, packing, helping shoppers via customer contact hubs, getting orders ready to be mailed and further staffing for contactless offerings.

“We are thrilled to add seasonal talent to our growing teams across the U.S. and Canada, in a time when it’s needed most,” Gap Inc. Head of People and Culture Sheila Peters said in the announcement. “At Gap Inc., we know the holiday season will be different this year, and are committed to helping our teams provide our loyal customers with a safe and seamless shopping experience for all their gifting needs.”

Gap Inc. also said it is offering greater flexibility to customer experience center workers over the holidays. Those staffers will have the option to telecommute, and the retailer will support them with necessary hardware and support.

The news comes as 1-800-FLOWERS.com plans to hire over 10,000 seasonal workers across its high-end food and gifting brands for this year’s holiday season to contend with increased demand for online gifting and sharing. In early September, the firm said hiring has commenced at PersonalizationMall.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, The Popcorn Factory and Harry & David.