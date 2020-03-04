Retail

J.Crew Reveals Online Accounts Were Hacked In 2019

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
hacker

Clothing company J.Crew said an unknown hacker accessed some of its customers’ online accounts almost a year ago, according to reports.

Although the attack occurred in 2019, the company only now revealed that an unknown number of customers had been affected by the attack.

In a filing with the California attorney general on Tuesday (March 3), the company said the breach occurred in April of last year, and the attack focused on user information from online accounts, including card types, the last four digits of card payment numbers, expiration dates and associated billing addresses.

Online accounts also store order numbers, shipping confirmation numbers and shipment statuses.

A spokesperson for J.Crew said the hackers used a technique called credential stuffing, meaning existing sets of exposed or breached usernames and passwords were matched against different websites to access accounts.

The spokesperson said only a small amount of user accounts were affected but declined to say how many.

Companies doing business in California are obligated to warn the state attorney general’s office of security breach incidents involving more than 500 Californians. The letter to the state called this incident a multi-state case, meaning individuals in other states besides California were affected.

A bigger question not yet clarified has to do with why the company waited a year to inform anyone of the attack.

The spokesperson said “routine web scanning” had detected the breach, and that customers had then been “promptly notified.” The company didn’t say when the scanning took place or why the breaches hadn’t been detected sooner. Under the laws of California and New York, where J.Crew is headquartered, there’s no specific time limit where the companies have to disclose such a breach, except that customers are notified in the most expedient time possible and without delay.

J.Crew isn’t the only company of late to disclose a hack — others such as Ring, Chipotle, Spotify and MGM Resorts have also been victims of hacking.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
5.0K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

Walmart app Walmart app
4.5K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
4.3K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
4.2K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
3.9K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
3.7K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
3.4K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
3.3K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
2.9K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.8K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow
2.8K
Commerce Connected

How The Digital World Will Soften The Blow Of The Coronavirus

Amazon fulfillment center Amazon fulfillment center
2.7K
Amazon

Amazon Speeds Up Deliveries In Four Cities

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
2.7K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam 'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam
2.7K
Security & Fraud

‘Shark Tank’ Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Phishing Scam

Robinhood stock trading app Robinhood stock trading app
2.4K
Markets

Trading App Robinhood Sees Large Outage