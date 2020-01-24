To help engaged couples register for more than 2,000 Macy’s exclusives, one-stop wedding commerce site Zola rolled out a registry partnership with Macy’s. The integration of the most popular brands of Macy’s into the 100,000+ assortment of gift cards, gifts and cash funds will make it easier for couples to register for everything on one place on Zola, according to an announcement.

Zola CEO and Co-Founder Shan-Lyn Ma said in the announcement, “Engaged couples have flocked to Zola for our ability to innovate and simplify what was traditionally a complex wedding planning experience. Partnering with Macy’s is another way we are making it easy for couples to register for everything they need for their newlywed home.” Shan-Lyn Ma added, “We’re thrilled to be making this announcement during peak engagement season. This is one more reason why couples will choose to plan their wedding with Zola.”

Couples can use the registry benefits of Zola, including a mobile app, free shipping and integration with Zola’s free wedding websites as they shop for gifts such as towels and barware, among other items. According to the announcement, “The technology developed as part of this partnership allows Macy’s to fulfill the orders placed directly on Zola.”

The list of private brands and exclusive products rolling out with Zola comes with the inclusion of the Hotel Collection, The Cellar, Silken Slumber, Martha Stewart Collection, Charter Club, Noritake and Lucky Brand Home.

Macy’s Senior Director of Business Development Parinda Muley said, according to the announcement, “Macy’s creates memorable experiences for our customers, helping them celebrate life’s moments, big and small.” Muley continued, “By partnering with Zola, we’re adding another way to bring Macy’s best private and exclusive products to every couple wishing to say I do.”

In separate news, Macy’s was working with the female-led millennial venture capital fund SoGal Ventures to roll out an in-store initiative focused on women-owned businesses per news in December.

The merchant was opening SoGifted shops in its flagship Manhattan store as well as six other locations. The pop-up shop was dedicated to selling products from a variety of women-led small businesses and was to be open through January, according to news at the time.