Retail

Nike, Other Major Brands Report Millions In Bad Debt Charges As Retailers Struggle To Pay

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Nike, Other Brands Report Millions In Bad Debt

The impact of COVID-19 on retailers is obvious as companies report plummeting sales, but the pandemic has also delivered a blow to the middlemen, which include makers of apparel and accessories, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Giant suppliers that include Columbia Sportswear Co., Nike and Samsonite International SA have disclosed millions of dollars in bad debt in their quarterly reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Typically, retailers have 30 days to pay for products provided on credit. But since the pandemic, some retailers have delayed payment to suppliers in a bid to conserve cash. Others, such as J. Crew and JCPenney, have filed bankruptcy while others pay on time. That means suppliers must decide which stores are facing temporary hardships and which won’t pay their bills, noted the report.

Once a firm files for bankruptcy, vendors’ chances of getting paid diminish, noted David Swartz, an analyst covering apparel retailers and manufacturers at Morningstar Research Services LLC.

“There’s a reason why they take that charge,” he said. “It’s not something they take lightly.”

Columbia Sportswear reported a nearly $20 million bad debt charge, which is the biggest in its history, during the first quarter. “We’re making those types of reserves, which are pretty darn extraordinary, given the sheer amount of uncertainty there is in the marketplace at this point,” CFO Jim Swanson said. 

Nike disclosed a bad debt charge of $178 million for the period that ended May 31. “It’s definitely reflective of an expectation that a lot of the smaller regional or mom-and-pop stores aren’t going to make it,” Camilo Lyon, an analyst who covers Nike at the investment firm BTIG LLC, told the newspaper. 

On Wednesday (July 15), PYMNTS reported that as many as 30 percent of surveyed Main Street SMBs that are struggling to maintain cash flows say their troubles are solely the result of the pandemic, while 54 percent say the pandemic is partially to blame. This has left many unsure of whether they will be able to stay open until their foot traffic returns.

A second PYMNTS report found that as retailers’ recovery continues on an uncertain path, the upstream ordering challenge will negatively impact suppliers as the panic makes a comeback.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M
10.8K
B2B Payments

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M

balance sheet and money
8.8K
B2B Payments

B-North Chooses Wiserfunding To Help Grade SMB Risk

europe-reopen-shopping-spree
7.0K
Europe

Europe Reopens, Shopping Spree Underway

Robinhood App Crashes Again As Markets Plummet
5.2K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $320M, Valuation Hits $8.6B

4.1K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters Create ‘Clone’ Investment Accounts To Dupe Consumers

MUFG
3.6K
International

MUFG Shifts Focus To Digital Investments To Grow Customer Base

Temasek, MAS Issue Global Blockchain Suggestions
3.4K
Blockchain

Temasek, MAS Issue Suggestions For Global Blockchain Financial Transactions

3.3K
Digital Payments

Visa On The Role of ‘Super Apps’ In Driving Emerging Market Growth

3.1K
Gig Economy

Fostering Payments Trust In A Global Freelance Economy

2.7K
Mobile Applications

The Four Features That Spend-Conscious Consumers Want From Mobile Card Apps

2.6K
Digital Payments

Visa Launches Visa Installments Pilots in the US

Using The FIT® Framework In A Digital 3.0 World
2.6K
Payments Innovation

How To Drive Success In A Digital 3.0 World

Coca-Cola Serves Up ‘Pour By Phone’ Feature
2.6K
Retail

Coca-Cola Serves Up Contactless ‘Pour By Phone’ Feature

unemployment-benefit-covid
2.5K
Economy

Economists Say 68 Pct Of Unemployed Workers Collected More Than Their Regular Wages

amazon dash carts
2.4K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Introduces Smart Shopping Carts At LA Supermarket