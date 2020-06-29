Retail

Nike Says Upcoming Job Cuts Are Not Due To Pandemic

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Nike store

In an email on Thursday (June 25), Nike CEO John Donahoe said the current financial crisis will likely see the athletics retailer cutting jobs after a $790 million loss in revenue, Complex reported.

The company’s fourth quarter earnings report said it earned $6.3 billion, with digital sales seeing a spike of 75 percent compared to before the pandemic.

Donahoe reportedly said in his email that the impending layoffs were actually not due to the pandemic, but instead a response to the company’s structure, and it had become necessary to streamline the operations and simplify the company to boost speed and responsiveness.

The layoffs are scheduled for two separate phases, with one in late July and another in the fall — but other details remain uncertain.

Donahoe said the company’s retail stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities would not be likely to see downsizing, but the email offered no real details on what would be cut, according to the news report. Donahoe said it was unknown exactly how many jobs would be impacted or where the cuts would come from in the end.

In the email, Donahoe said the decisions “are exceptionally difficult because they impact friends and colleagues at Nike. You have my personal commitment that we will put people at the center throughout this entire process. We will support everyone impacted by this transition.”

Nike, which shuttered its stores as the pandemic was beginning in March, recently has seen an increase in revenue again in China, where the effects have been slowing and stores have been allowed to reopen.

Nike’s recent earnings report, in spite of the large loss in revenue, also showed the company going strong on Digital 3.0, with downloads of its official app shooting up over 350 percent and digital revenues passed $1 billion in both Greater China and EMEA.

Also, workouts using the Nike Training Club app increased by three times what they had been, with almost 5 million in April at the height of the pandemic.

All of it points toward a more digital future for Nike, with Donahoe having recently said he’ll be focusing on “connected data, inventory and membership” to offer better, faster experiences for customers.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: NEXT-GEN PAYROLL TRACKER – JUNE 2020

Hotels and resorts need their workers more than ever to safely reopen, but these workers must also meet their own needs – and early access to pay can play a vital role in helping them do so. In the June 2020 – Next-Gen Payroll Tracker, Karen Sims, senior director of financial services for Westgate Resorts, discusses how offering flexible payments has been key to reopening the firm’s 27 properties.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

1.5K
B2B Payments

Spiff Raises $10M For Automated Commission Payments

Instamojo Rolls Out InstaCash Loans For SMEs
1.5K
B2B Payments

Instamojo Rolls Out InstaCash Loans For SMB Working Capital

The Unexpected Ways Dining Is Evolving
1.5K
Retail

The Unexpected Ways Dining Out Is Evolving

Airlines Promise To Reimburse Travelers With Fevers For Tickets
1.5K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Airlines Promise To Reimburse Travelers With Fevers For Tickets

1.4K
News

Today In Payments: Uber Money Head Resigns; Brussels To Investigate German Regulator Over Wirecard

1.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Hdac, CertiK Partner For Blockchain-Powered IoT; Tezos Expected To Settle Securities Lawsuit With $25M Settlement

UK Watchdog Freezes Wirecard’s Funds
1.4K
Security & Fraud

UK Watchdog Freezes Wirecard’s Funds During Probe

Study: Higher Spending On Dining May Forecast Increase In Virus Cases
1.4K
Coronavirus

Study: Higher Spending On Dining Out Could Forecast A Rise In The Virus

Faster Worker Pay, Cloud Banking, And Visa’s Advanced Identity Score Top This Week’s News
1.3K
The Weekender

Faster Worker Pay, Cloud Banking And WhatsApp Payments In Brazil Top This Week’s News

1.3K
Innovation

This Week In Payments: Saving Small Business

Slimmed-Down Albertsons IPO Raises $800M
1.3K
IPO

Slimmed-Down Albertsons IPO Raises $800M

DOJ Nearing Decision On Google Antitrust Suit
1.3K
ANTITRUST

DOJ Nearing Decision On Antitrust Suit Against Google

Wirecard
1.3K
1
Security & Fraud

Crypto.com Promises 100 Pct Refunds To Its Wirecard Users

Amazon
1.3K
Amazon

Amazon Ups Ante In India With ‘Smart Stores’ Initiative

1.3K
B2B Payments

BNP Paribas Rolls Out New Payment Tracking Service