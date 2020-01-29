As the newest traditional merchant to try the expanding resale market on for size, Nordstrom is intending to sell secondhand clothes at its New York flagship and through eCommerce. The “See You Tomorrow” store will provide secondhand pieces from brands such as Thom Browne, Burberry, Adidas, Off-White and Isabel Marant, The Business of Fashion reported.

The “See You Tomorrow” shop merchandise will come from the returned and damaged product inventory of the retailer. Yerdle will work on the fulfillment, pricing, processing and cleaning of the secondhand merchandise of Nordstrom. It works on resale for Eileen Fisher, Patagonia and other brands.

Olivia Kim, the retailer’s vice president of creative products, said many of the brands the merchant carries had an interest in experimenting with the resale concept. Kim said, according to the report, “So many Americans are already engaged with recommerce, whether it’s rental or retail.”

The resale service will take secondhand items from shoppers to sell for gift cards to the retail chain. It is scheduled to run for half of a year, which could last longer. The shop-in-shop puts the retailer against Vestiaire Collective, The RealReal and other companies in the rapidly expanding secondhand fashion market.

Neiman Marcus bought luxury consignment website Fashionphile, and Macy’s put racks of secondhand accessories and clothes from thredUP in some locations in the summer of 2019.

In October, news surfaced that Madewell was working with thredUP for a “The Madewell Archive” offering. It was described collection of its own branded jeans that it sourced from the reCommerce site and came after the company’s other recycling efforts.

Each pair of jeans was reportedly chosen by hand, washed, refurbished and put into some of the locations of the retailer to be sold for $50 per unit. A new pair of the brand’s jeans, by contrast, typically cost about $130.

They were to be available in some Chicago, Austin, Nashville, and New York stores per news in October.