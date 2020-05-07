Retail

Papa John’s Sales Jump As Mobile Ordering Gains Steam

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Papa John's

As COVID-19 keeps disrupting everyday life, North America comparable sales at Papa John’s rocketed almost 27 percent last month. CEO Rob Lynch told CNBC in a televised interview that April was the best month in the history of the quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain.

The mobile ordering industry has continued to gain momentum, with almost 50 million consumers forecasted to be using food delivery apps by next year. Dine-in restrictions and stay-at-home decrees are making diners turn to takeout and delivery through mobile apps, and it is not clear what the industry will look like when the virus recedes.

While diners still risk infection from person-to-person contact with delivery workers, mobile ordering apps are putting measures into place to decrease this risk. They are, in one case, letting delivery workers put food in front of the door of a diner and leave in lieu of risking an infection when they give the order to the customer.

But the executive noted that the coronavirus wasn’t the only impetus driving the sales increase.

Lynch told of the firm’s delivery tie-ups, menu innovation and rewards program. He said per the outlet, “We have 1 million new customers coming into the franchise. A lot of those coming are in through our loyalty program.” The executive noted that those growth factors were put into place before COVID-19 and will stay in effect. Lynch said, “We feel very confident that we have the infrastructure in place to deliver long-term, sustainable growth.”

And, outside of the pandemic, one report indicated that diners spent more on food via alternative ordering methods such as delivery, digital ordering and kiosks last year than through over-the-counter sales.

The average ticket sizes for those orders were 59.8 percent higher, according to data in the PYMNTS Mobile Order-Ahead Tracker, showing that mobile order-ahead and delivery may not only be convenient: Those ordering options can also possibly lead to higher check sizes.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Ninja Van closes funding round Ninja Van closes funding round
4.0K
Investments

Singapore’s Ninja Van Delivery Startup Raises $279M

Nordstrom And Lord & Taylor Dampen Retail Reopening Plans Nordstrom And Lord & Taylor Dampen Retail Reopening Plans
3.7K
Retail

Nordstrom And Lord & Taylor Dampen Retail Reopening Plans

wells fargo, federal, state, investigations, Paycheck Protection Program, CARES Act, coronavirus wells fargo, federal, state, investigations, Paycheck Protection Program, CARES Act, coronavirus
3.6K
Security & Fraud

Federal, State Investigators Question Wells Fargo Over PPP Loans

Revolut card Revolut card
3.6K
Digital Banking

Revolut Eyes Consolidation, Looks To Buy Distressed Rivals

Credit Unions, CUSOs Fighting Fraudsters Credit Unions, CUSOs Fighting Fraudsters
3.5K
Security & Fraud

Credit Unions, CUSOs Fighting Fraudsters

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
3.3K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard’s Playbook On Fighting Online Fraud’s Big Surge

fast track visa fast track visa
3.2K
VISA

Visa: FinTechs And Fast-Tracking The Road To Recovery

Nium, InstaReM, funding, FinTech, startup, singapore, visa, cross-border, payments, Nium, InstaReM, funding, FinTech, startup, singapore, visa, cross-border, payments,
3.1K
Cross-border Payments

Visa Leads Latest Funding For FinTech Startup Nium 

Elan On Battling Card-Not-Present Fraud Elan On Battling Card-Not-Present Fraud
3.0K
Security & Fraud

Fight Card-Not-Present Fraud In A Card-Not-Present World

FBI FBI
2.9K
Security & Fraud

Two Men Charged In First US Case Of PPP Stimulus Fraud

2.9K
Retail

Digital Declutters The Medicine Cabinet

2.8K
API

Bankers On Fixing B2B Payments API Flaws

Challenges For Retail Reopenings, eCommerce Challenges For Retail Reopenings, eCommerce
2.5K
Today In Data

Challenges For Retail Reopenings, eCommerce

Chinese Banking Vet: Digital Yuan On The Way Chinese Banking Vet: Digital Yuan On The Way
2.5K
Cryptocurrency

Chinese Banking Veteran Says Digital Yuan Could Be On The Horizon

2.4K
B2B Payments

How Higher Education Finds The Flexibility To Manage Cash Flow