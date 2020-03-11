Retail

PepsiCo To Expand Energy Drink Share With Rockstar Acquisition

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
PepsiCo To Expand Share Of Energy Market

With an arrangement that would strengthen its commitment to energy drinks, PepsiCo will buy Rockstar Energy in a $3.85 billion deal. Pepsi has had a distribution agreement in North America with Rockstar as of 2009. The move comes as Pepsi and Coca-Cola have both been moving into the energy drinks market, CNBC reported.

PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said, per CNBC, “As we work to be more consumer-centric and capitalize on rising demand in the functional beverage space, this highly strategic acquisition will enable us to leverage PepsiCo’s capabilities to both accelerate Rockstar’s performance and unlock our ability to expand in the category with existing brands such as Mountain Dew.”

The company said it does not foresee the deal having a material impact on earnings per share or revenue this year. The arrangement is forecasted to close in the first half of this year, as long as regulators give it the green light.

Hugh Johnston, Pepsi CFO, said the company has not been able to form new partnerships with other energy drink producers because of its distribution contract with Rockstar. If the acquisition goes through, Pepsi will be cleared to team up with other energy drink manufacturers.

Per data from Mintel, overall energy drink sales in the U.S. rose by 29.8 percent between 2013 and 2018, arriving at around $13.5 billion in sales in 2019. Energy drinks comprise 92 percent of the total energy market.

Separately, Pepsi spent $705 million to acquire Be & Cheery, a Chinese company that sells online snacks, per reports in February. The country’s snack market is said to be very profitable, seeing a 400 percent increase between 2006 and 2016, per a 2019 study from China’s Ministry of Commerce. The market is forecasted to reach a $427 billion value in 2020.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
5.3K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
4.9K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

4.3K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
4.1K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
3.3K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
3.2K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
3.0K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
3.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
3.0K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity
2.8K
2
Acquiring

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.7K
Coronavirus

Commerce Takes Hit From Coronavirus With Travel, Supply Chain Impacts

Quickbooks has added new features. Quickbooks has added new features.
2.5K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Deepens PayPal Integration For SMB Payments

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.5K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

SMB solutions SMB solutions
2.4K
B2B Payments

Metro Bank Links With ezbob For Same-Day SMB Loans

artificial intelligence AI chatbot artificial intelligence AI chatbot
2.4K
Coronavirus

How Hospitals Use AI To Triage The Triage