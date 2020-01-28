Today In Data

CPG Brands Drive Innovation With Caffeinated Beverages

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
CPG Brands Drive Innovation With Beverages

 Americans are heavy consumers of caffeine, drinking plenty of coffee and soft drinks. Brands such as Phocus, however, are providing consumers with healthier beverage alternatives with options like caffeinated water, available in several flavors without calories or added sweeteners. Phocus can be found in retail locations throughout the country. All this, Today in Data.

Today in DataData: 

2017: The year Phocus launched.

1,500: Number of retail locations where Phocus caffeinated water can be found.

800: Number of CVS locations that carry Phocus beverage products.

154 liters: Volume of soft drinks Americans consume per capita per year.

50 percent: Approximate share of Americans who drink coffee daily.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.6K
B2B Payments

Fraudsters Try New Spins On The BEC Scam

cross-border payments cross-border payments
2.5K
Investments

Visa Joins $80M Round For Currencycloud

The EU will look at implementing new rules on antitrust. The EU will look at implementing new rules on antitrust.
2.4K
Europe

New EU Policy Pushes For Data Sharing To Foster Blockchain, AI Use

2.4K
International

Services Sector Drives US Business Growth; Europe Loses Momentum

video game cartridges video game cartridges
2.4K
eCommerce

As Classic Video Games Turn Into Collectibles, Can eCommerce Keep Up?

2.4K
Investments

Monzo Courts SoftBank As Part Of £100M Capital Raise

Codat, Temenos, banking, small medium enterprises, SMEs, B2B, API, partnerships Codat, Temenos, banking, small medium enterprises, SMEs, B2B, API, partnerships
2.4K
B2B Payments

Codat, Temenos Partner For Bank, SMB Alliance

Commerce Bank, Progressive Insurance Visa Commerce Bank, Progressive Insurance Visa
2.2K
VISA

Commerce Bank, Progressive and Visa Team On Real-Time Insurance Payouts

After Death, Kobe Bryant’s Business Legacy Lives On After Death, Kobe Bryant’s Business Legacy Lives On
2.2K
Investments

Kobe Bryant’s VC Firm Holds More Than $2B In Assets

2.2K
CFPB

CFPB’s 2020: Drawing A Bead On Abusive Practices — And States’ Activities

Google, Chrome, Extensions, suspension, chrome store, fraudulent, updates, news Google, Chrome, Extensions, suspension, chrome store, fraudulent, updates, news
2.2K
Google

Google Limits Chrome Browser Extensions Amid Spike In Fraud

pharmacy-grocery-store pharmacy-grocery-store
2.2K
Healthcare

Grocery Stores Shutter In-Store Pharmacies

The Vitamin Shoppe The Vitamin Shoppe
2.2K
Retail

Vitamin Shoppe Opens Stores Inside Nine LA Fitness Gyms

2.1K
Personnel

Tight UK Scooter Regs Lead To Bird Chief’s Exit

Recurly on subscription management Recurly on subscription management
2.1K
Subscription Commerce

The Subscription Economy: What The 2020s Have In Store