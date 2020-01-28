CPG Brands Drive Innovation With Beverages

Americans are heavy consumers of caffeine, drinking plenty of coffee and soft drinks. Brands such as Phocus, however, are providing consumers with healthier beverage alternatives with options like caffeinated water, available in several flavors without calories or added sweeteners. Phocus can be found in retail locations throughout the country. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2017: The year Phocus launched.

1,500: Number of retail locations where Phocus caffeinated water can be found.

800: Number of CVS locations that carry Phocus beverage products.

154 liters: Volume of soft drinks Americans consume per capita per year.

50 percent: Approximate share of Americans who drink coffee daily.