Porsche Rolls Out Pre-Owned Vehicle Finder Tool

To meet increasing client demand for digital access to its brand, Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) is speeding up its eCommerce strategy. The luxury automaker rolled out Porsche Finder, its new pre-owned and certified pre-owned vehicle search platform that streamlines and bolsters the client’s ability to link up with one of 192 U.S. Porsche dealerships from home, according to an announcement.

“Now is the time to put our foot on the accelerator to make the Porsche digital experience as stellar as our cars,” PCNA President and CEO Klaus Zellmer said in the announcement. “Providing seamless access to our products is a top priority in our existing e-commerce strategy, with the goal of creating a one-stop shop for new and pre-owned vehicle search and purchase, which will follow down the road.”

The new platform provides optimized search filters for generation as well as model, pricing options, vehicle equipment in addition to packages, dealer inventory search without zip code and an increased selection of interior as well as exterior vehicle colors. According to the company, the feature was created with work between Porsche Digital and PCNA.

Also, the porscheusa.com site that hosts Porsche Finder has been designed to allow for search on tablet as well as mobile devices, since the company said consumer data indicates that more than 50 percent of users make vehicle searches on a mobile device. The company said in the announcement that “the refined search parameters and dedicated communication channel with dealers will give customers greater flexibility to their vehicle of choice.”

In separate news, Genesis Motor America recently announced its Genesis Concierge offering to give clients a customized guest experience. The luxury car company said the offering provides clients with a concierge to serve as a host and assist them through the process of shopping for and buying a new vehicle.

The personal shopper will participate in each touch point of a customer’s experience, starting with the first welcome to setting up the final retail vehicle delivery.