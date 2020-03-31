Retail

Retail Sales Crater In Hong Kong With Social Distancing, Travel Limitations

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Hong Kong

As retail sales fell with increasing social-distancing policies and travel limitations , companies and retail stores in Hong Kong snapped under the COVID-19 outbreak last month. Retail sales fell 44 percent in the month to $2.93 billion, which marks the biggest drop on record, Bloomberg reported, citing a release from the government.

The government noted in the release per the outlet, “The business environment of retail trade will remain extremely austere in the near term, as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought inbound tourism to a standstill and severely dented local consumption demand.” Economists, for their part, had predicted a median drop of 40.3 percent.

For the first two months of 2020, retail sales by value plummeted 31.8 percent from a year prior. The value of sales for food, tobacco and alcohol fell 9.3 percent in addition to a 58.6 percent drop in watches, clocks, jewelry and valuable gifts. The value of sales of goods in grocery stores, however, rose 11.1 percent for the two-month timeframe. Fuel sales increased as well.

Bloomberg Intelligence Economist Qian Wan said per the report prior to release of the results, “The city’s retail sales have been contracting at a double-digit pace since last July, leaving it in poor shape to survive through the virus.”

Hong Kong, for its part, is putting in place steps to combat COVID-19 proliferation, with the inclusion of a prohibition on gatherings of over four individuals as well as shuttering fitness facilities, movie theaters and arcades.

As previously reported, Hong Kong was utilizing wristbands that connect with a smartphone app to make sure individuals adhere to quarantines in their residences to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

The government per past reports was mandating that all arriving travelers follow two-week quarantines in conjunction with a medical watch.

According to an earlier report, there were more than 60,000 wristbands available for use in the nation.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: MARCH 2020 B2B API TRACKER  

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

eCommerce Fills Only Part Of 'Retail Gap' eCommerce Fills Only Part Of 'Retail Gap'
9.3K
eCommerce

eCommerce Filling Only Small Part Of ‘Retail Gap’

Amazon needs more employees for grocery services amid the virus and new demand Amazon needs more employees for grocery services amid the virus and new demand
6.0K
Amazon

Amazon Tells Employees To Transfer To Grocery Work

GrainChain has switched to Symbiont GrainChain has switched to Symbiont
5.9K
B2B Payments

GrainChain Accelerates Farmer Payments With Blockchain

empty retail plaza empty retail plaza
5.8K
Retail

Wednesday Lease Deadline Looms For Retail

5.0K
Startups

Satellite Internet Startup OneWeb Closes After SoftBank Fund Raise Fails

Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy
4.7K
Retail

Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy Due To COVID-19

Coronavirus, loans, credit cards, banks, Coronavirus, loans, credit cards, banks,
4.4K
Coronavirus

Lenders Tighten Reins On Loans, Credit For SMBs, Households

How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home
4.2K
Retail

How An eCommerce Startup Is Bringing UK’s High Street Home

Tink has acquired Eurobits Tink has acquired Eurobits
3.3K
B2B Payments

Open Banking Platform Tink Acquires Eurobits

Creating Healthcare Innovation From COVID-19 Creating Healthcare Innovation From COVID-19
3.1K
Coronavirus

The Healthcare Innovation Opportunities Out Of The COVID-19 Crisis

Venmo and CashApp want to be considered as ways the government can pay Americans Venmo and CashApp want to be considered as ways the government can pay Americans
3.1K
Payment Methods

Venmo, Square Cash Vie For Stimulus Funds Distribution

Debit Cards Debit Cards
3.0K
Credit Unions

Consumers Choose Debit As Preferred Payment Amid Coronavirus

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards
3.0K
Payment Methods

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards To Boost Loyalty, Sales

coronavirus rent tenant coronavirus rent tenant
2.8K
Retail

US Mall Owner Taubman Tells Tenants To Pay Up

debit cards debit cards
2.8K
Next-Gen Debit

A Debit-Enabled Fix To In-Store Checkout Abandonment