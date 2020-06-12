To provide parents, teachers, owners of small companies and telecommuters with an additional avenue to shop, Staples US Retail teamed with Instacart to roll out same-day delivery from over 1,000 U.S. stores. The tie-up lets customers choose between an array of products such as back-to-school products and home office items as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies, according to an announcement.

Instacart Vice President of Retail Chris Rogers said in the announcement, “With home now serving as both a workplace and school for so many families across America, we’re proud to work with Staples to make it easier to adapt to this new normal and bring Staples’ wide variety of office supplies directly from the local store to the customer’s door.”

Staples clients can reach the Instacart marketplace through the web or the company’s app to shop from their residences. Every order starts with clients inputting their ZIP codes and putting products into their digital carts. After that time, a personal shopper from Instacart travels to the stores, shops for the merchandise and brings the order to the client within the set time frame. The delivery company will also let clients input their Staples Rewards numbers to make sure that eligible purchases are registered for loyalty rewards.

Staples US Retail CEO Mike Motz said in the announcement, “Staples has always taken great pride in connecting our community with the supplies and support they need. As we navigate the next chapter of our new normal together, we have an increased responsibility to provide our customers a safe, clean shopping environment, whether they are coming into our stores, picking up a curbside order or getting that order delivered.”

In separate news, Big Lots patrons now have the ability to receive same-day delivery via Instacart. The retailer’s groceries and products from 1,400 locations throughout 47 states are available for delivery to clients.