Retail

Tesla Delivers 112K Vehicles In Q4

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Tesla Delivers 112K Vehicles In Q4

With a chart-topping fourth quarter that came out ahead of Wall Street estimates, Tesla delivered 112,000 vehicles around the world. The Street expected the electric automaker to deliver 106,000 vehicles in the quarter, which would have met the company’s annual 360,000-400,000 vehicle delivery goal, CNBC reported.

Tesla said it delivered 19,450 Model S and X vehicles as well as 92,550 Model 3 cars over Q4. According to a FactSet analyst average, the automaker was forecasted to deliver 9,300 Model X, 9,800 Model S and 87,900 Model 3 vehicles. In Q3 2019, Tesla delivered more vehicles than it made: It delivered 97,000 vehicles after manufacturing 96,155 vehicles, which made two personal records. The company sold 245,240 vehicles, with the inclusion of 145,846 Model 3s, in 2018.

Tesla’s deliveries are closely monitored in the space, as they are said to be a strong predictor of sales. According to CNBC, the number of vehicles that have been sold and delivered to drivers serves as a “barometer” of the firm’s performance before its quarterly earnings release.

Tesla’s stock was up approximately 2 percent in pre-market trading to about $440 per share, which is said to mark a 39 percent increase over the past year.

In separate news, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unwrapped the automaker’s Cybertruck all-electric pickup at one of the firm’s signature promotional events in Los Angeles, per reports in November. The vehicle, which was to start at $39,900, is designed in the form of a sizable metallic trapezoid. The Cybertruck, which is Tesla’s sixth vehicle model, is described as the most experimental since the company’s 2003 launch. The firm is planning for production of the lower-priced Cybertrucks to begin late next year, and the trimotor will follow the following year.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. The Key To Optimizing Merchant Services Study, a PYMNTS collaboration with Endava, examines merchants services providers’ (MSPs) current and future strategies for innovating value-added services. It is based on a survey of executives at more than 200 MSPs, including acquirers, independent sales organizations, payment gateways and payment facilitators.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Connected economy Connected economy
19.7K
Payments Innovation

Welcome To The Connected Economy

Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust
7.1K
B2B Payments

Alibaba.com On Why US Is The ‘Testing Ground’ For Global B2B eCommerce

podcast podcast
4.4K
Unattended Retail

USAT: How Emerging Tech Is Forging Unattended Retail’s Future

mobile payments mobile payments
3.9K
Digital Payments

Africa’s Quiet Cashless Payments Revolution

JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news
3.6K
Security & Fraud

JPMorgan Ups Security By Blocking FinTechs From Passwords 

Samsung Samsung
3.5K
Innovation

Samsung’s New Fridge Uses AI To Track Food Inventory

Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors
3.0K
Retail

Why Experts – Not Influencers – Are Retail’s Next Big Thing

What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade
2.9K
Innovation

CES 2020 Opens The Door On A New Decade

KPMG, PwC, EY To Put $9B Toward AI, Data Tech KPMG, PwC, EY To Put $9B Toward AI, Data Tech
2.8K
B2B Payments

KPMG, PwC, EY To Put $9B Toward AI, Data Tech

Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets
2.8K
B2B Payments

Indonesia Likely To Implement Flat Rates For Digital Wallet Payments

CO-OP Financial Services API CO-OP Financial Services API
2.6K
Credit Unions

Credit Union’s API Drive To Digital Innovation

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020 Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020
2.5K
Investments

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020

FASB Releases New Cloud Computing Standard For Business Costs FASB Releases New Cloud Computing Standard For Business Costs
2.4K
B2B Payments

Corporates Brace For Cloud Computing Accounting Changes

How B2B Can Take A Page From B2C's Playbook How B2B Can Take A Page From B2C's Playbook
2.3K
B2B Payments

Why B2B Payments Should Take A Page From B2C’s Playbook

2.2K
Regulation

Why Turkish Banks Are Bullish On PSD2