As If: Retail Brands Revive the ’90s With Nostalgic Classics

Seizing on millennials’ nostalgia, retail brands are bringing the ’90s back, reintroducing iconic products and styles that defined a generation.

Casio’s Baby-G watch, a highly popular accessory in the pre-Y2K decade, is getting a refresh in partnership with “The Powerpuff Girls,” a beloved cartoon franchise that debuted at the end of the decade. The collaboration is timed with the former’s 30th anniversary and the latter’s 25th, per a Thursday (Aug. 15) announcement.

Plus, apparel retailer Gap recently announced a partnership with clothing brand Madhappy on a line of nostalgic garments drawing inspiration from Gap’s history.

“As a kid who grew up wearing Gap in the ’90s, the opportunity to work with them has been an honor,” Noah Raf, co-founder of Madhappy, said in a statement. “They are a staple of American heritage.”

Adidas, meanwhile, is partnering with sneaker brand Nice Kicks on two pairs of shoes celebrating ’80s and ’90s video gaming, according to Forbes.

“We took all those nostalgic feelings and incorporated them into the shoes, focusing on wearability and storytelling,” Bryan Tang, product lead for Nice Kicks, told the outlet.

Restaurant giant McDonald’s recently dropped a series of collectible cups including a ’90s throwback Beanie Babies cup and a Jurassic Park cup.

“We’re bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hands,” Morgan Flatley, global CMO and head of new business ventures at the quick-service restaurant (QSR), said in a news release. “These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories.”

Plus, in cities including Houston, Boston and Miami, “Back 2 The Video Store” pop-up speakeasies and VHS stores have been appearing with themed, nostalgic cocktails.

Nostalgia taps into positive emotions associated with past experiences, making it a powerful marketing tool. Retailers leveraging nostalgia can create emotional connections with consumers by reintroducing products, styles and cultural icons from bygone eras. By evoking memories of simpler, happier times, brands can inspire loyalty and spark interest.

These moves come as millennials tend to feel a disproportionately strong sense of generational identity, per PYMNTS Intelligence research from the “Generation Zillennial” report. The findings revealed that 35% of consumers in this age group consider their generational group to be a very or extremely important part of their personal identity, versus just 32% of the population overall.

Moreover, this strategy not only appeals to those who experienced the original trends firsthand but also to younger consumers eager to explore retro trends. Gen Z, the oldest of whom were 3 years old when the 1990s ended, loves the aesthetics of the decade, with reports circulating that these young consumers are reviving everything from landlines to belly button piercings to Sade’s makeup.

As brands ride the wave of ’90s nostalgia, they offer millennials a comforting glimpse into their past while introducing Gen Z to an era rich in iconic culture and fashion. By seamlessly blending nostalgia with contemporary sensibilities, these retailers craft products and experiences that resonate across generations, forging new emotional bonds. Whether through watches, sneakers or video tapes, the revival of the ’90s is a testament to the enduring allure of this decade and the power it can hold for brands looking to reach young shoppers.