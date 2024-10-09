Bloom Daily Planners Empowers Lives Through Purpose-Driven Retail

In an age where digital distractions are everywhere and time management is a constant struggle, the humble planner has found renewed purpose.

Bloom daily planners, co-founded by Michelle Askin in 2010, embodies this shift by providing not just a tool for scheduling, but a means for personal empowerment and reflection.

Askin’s vision was clear: to create planners that support productivity and personal growth while giving back to the community. Recently recognized with the 2024 Force for Good Award, bloom’s mission resonates more than ever, especially as it focuses on uplifting underserved populations.

“We envisioned planners as a way for people to reflect, set intentions and cultivate a positive mindset,” Askin explained to PYMNTS.

Bloom daily planners is aware of the challenges its customers face, particularly in organization, time management and maintaining a positive mindset. The company offers a range of planners and tools that facilitate scheduling and promote reflection, goal-setting and personal growth. This approach resonates with consumers seeking more than just a datebook.

“The inspiration to launch bloom daily planners came from a desire to create tools that empower individuals to organize their lives and pursue their goals,” Askin said. “Our mission was to help users feel more in control of their daily lives, fostering productivity and personal growth.”

For customer acquisition, bloom daily planners uses online marketing, strategic partnerships and social media to expand its reach. Retention strategies focus on delivering high-quality products, responsive customer service, and community engagement. By soliciting feedback, the company refines its offerings to align with changing customer needs.

Users’ positive feedback highlights the impact of bloom daily planners’ initiatives. Consider its Empowerment Planner. Specifically designed for women who are incarcerated or recently released, this planner addresses the unique challenges faced by this demographic. It provides practical tools and motivational prompts aimed at creating resilience.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Askin said. “This has been the most rewarding project of our career. Many women express that the planner gives them hope and a sense of direction. It encourages users to envision their futures, develop plans and build resilience, addressing their specific emotional and psychological needs. We created these planners to be given away for free. Every bloom purchase helps fund the printing and distribution of thousands of these planners that are changing women’s lives.”

The positive impact of the empowerment planner extends beyond emotional support. It also aligns with bloom’s commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience. On the payments front, bloom emphasizes a seamless transaction experience. Askin said the online store supports real-time payment processing, ensuring that customers can complete purchases quickly and securely without any reported issues.

Additionally, bloom’s loyalty program plays a role in elevating customer loyalty. While membership numbers fluctuate, the program encourages repeat purchases and builds a community around the brand.

Building on this foundation, the expansion of bloom daily planners’ retail market presence has also been influenced by partnerships with platforms like Amazon.

“Amazon has significantly expanded our reach, allowing us to connect with customers who may not have discovered us otherwise,” Askin said. “Their logistics services have streamlined our fulfillment process, enabling us to scale efficiently and focus more on product innovation and community initiatives rather than logistical challenges. This partnership has helped us grow our audience while maintaining our commitment to quality and service. We are also blown away to be chosen by them as one of only three Force for Good award winners out of millions of sellers!”

Bloom daily planners is evolving its product offerings and social impact initiatives, Askin said, developing resources for underserved communities like the new Chronic Illness Planner. This focus on innovation and community engagement allows bloom to meet customer needs while creating a lasting positive impact.

“By focusing on innovation and community engagement, we are confident in our ability to grow our audience and enhance our positive impact in the coming years,” Askin said.