e.l.f. Cosmetics has launched a beauty shopping app for Apple’s new spatial computer, Vision Pro.

The “your best e.l.f.” visionOS app includes features that take advantage of Vision Pro’s three-dimensional (3D) user interface, creating a multi-sensory, immersive experience, the company said in a Friday (Feb. 2) press release.

“The decision to launch on Apple Vision Pro is not only natural for us; it is critical to continue to meet our community — and entertain them — wherever they are,” e.l.f. Beauty Chief Digital Officer Ekta Chopra said in the release.

The app includes guided meditations, stretching exercises, an interactive “Paint by Numbers” game, 3D e.l.f. products and shopping via Apple Pay, according to the release.

It features three environments inspired by e.l.f. products, modeled in 3D and rendered in 4K display, the release said.

The new visionOS app and a version for all Safari users, regardless of device, were developed in partnership with Obsess, an immersive shopping platform and visionOS developer, per the release.

“We know that emotional connection plays a large role in consumer decision-making, and that’s the intention behind the e.l.f. app for Apple Vision Pro,” Neha Singh, CEO and founder of Obsess, said in the release. “The ‘your best e.l.f.’ is a space where the e.l.f. community can indulge in a deeper relationship with the brand through immersive exploration and branded games.”

The launch of these apps comes a day after Apple announced that when Vision Pro is launched Friday, 600 new apps and games will be available for the mixed-reality headset.

These offerings include a J.Crew Virtual Closet and Mytheresa: Luxury Experience that let shoppers get live consultations and share looks with friends; a Lowe’s app that lets customers virtually plan a kitchen renovation or other home redesign; and a Max app that lets fans of “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon” transform their space into a virtual version of the sets.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that many shoppers are open to using virtual reality (VR) to bridge the gap between brick-and-mortar and eCommerce experiences.

One in three consumers who have access to an internet-connected device said they are very or extremely interested in using VR technology to shop and buy retail products that are in a physical store from their home or office, according to “How Connected Devices Enable Multitasking Among Digital-First Consumers.”

