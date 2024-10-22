In Connected Economy, SEEN Taps Digital Channels for Skin-Healthy Haircare

In a world where first impressions are often shaped by digital interactions, SEEN is redefining what it means to be “seen” in the beauty industry.

By prioritizing both hair health and skin safety, the brand says it is addressing growing consumer demand for products that not only deliver quality results but also consider overall skin well-being. Recent funding of $9 million in Series A financing positions SEEN to accelerate its growth and further establish its reputation as a science-backed beauty brand.

Co-founder Gregory Maged told PYMNTS the brand was inspired by a need for salon-quality hair products that promote skin health. To that end, SEEN incorporates dermatological expertise to focus on clean formulations free from pore-clogging and irritating ingredients.

“The creation of SEEN was inspired by the gap in the haircare market for products that deliver salon-quality hair while also respecting the health of the skin,” Maged said. “My co-founder, Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr. Iris Rubin, was experiencing breakouts that she traced back to her haircare products, and she knew there had to be a better way to get beautiful hair without compromising her skin. In response, we set about creating a haircare line that is dermatologically-tested like the best skincare products and free from ingredients that can clog pores or irritate the skin.”

The company says many consumers face challenges with haircare products that can irritate the skin or exacerbate conditions such as acne and eczema. SEEN sets itself apart, Maged said, “by focusing on skin-friendly haircare and the connection between hair, scalp and overall skin health.”

The company’s recent funding round attracted both new and existing investors, including Mitchell Rales from Danaher Corporation and George Mrkonic from Ulta Beauty.

“The $9 million Series A funding round represents a significant milestone for SEEN, enabling us to accelerate our growth,” Maged said. “The funding will support innovation, expansion of our professional sampling to 10,000 dermatology practices in 2025, and growth in our retail footprint, including at Ulta. We’ve had 100% compounded annual growth since our launch and consistently exceed Ulta’s sales projections for the brand.”

To elevate customer engagement in the connected economy, SEEN is leveraging digital platforms and technology. The brand is implementing a customer relationship management (CRM) system focused on both professional and retail channels, with plans to expand direct-to-consumer capabilities. Additionally, SEEN is exploring artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline customer support and enhance the overall shopping experience.

“We have a full slate of operational enhancements underway, including the implementation of a CRM system, which is initially focusing on our professional channel with future expansion to include our retail relationships and D2C customers,” SEEN Chief Operations Officer James Jacobe told PYMNTS. “We are also expanding the use of AI and ChatGPT capabilities in our D2C customer experience support system. We are automating our Electronic Data Interchange to reduce manual inefficiencies and improve data synchronization between our wholesale partners, third-party fulfillment, and our ERP system. Automation will allow us to receive payment from our wholesale partners faster, will reduce errors, and will enable us to receive funds faster.”

Looking ahead, SEEN will take a careful approach to product expansion, aiming to enhance both haircare quality and skin health.

“Being clean is table stakes for any new haircare brand,” Maged said. “It’s clear that discerning consumers will increasingly expect higher performance from their beauty products, including their haircare. As consumers become more aware of the impact of haircare on scalp and skin health, dermatologist-developed brands like SEEN will benefit.”