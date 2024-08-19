Mango and Farm Rio: Targeting US Consumers With Global Appeal and Local Relevance

In the competitive arena of international fashion, Mango and Farm Rio are each pursuing distinct strategies to capture the U.S. consumer market. Both brands, hailing from different points on the globe — Mango from Barcelona and Farm Rio from Rio de Janeiro — are leveraging their unique identities while adapting to local tastes and trends to secure their positions in the American retail landscape.

Founded in Barcelona in 1984, Mango has set ambitious goals for its U.S. expansion. Mango International Retail Director for North America Shane Grenley discussed the company’s focus on “collaborations” and “storytelling” as core elements of its U.S. strategy during a presentation, “Think Global Act Local and Personal — How International Brands Are Targeting U.S. Consumers,” at The Lead Summit recently in New York City.

“For the U.S. consumer, we want to make sure we’re focusing on collaborations,” Grenley said, emphasizing Mango’s commitment to partnerships that resonate with local tastes while maintaining its Mediterranean roots.

The essence of Mango’s strategy is to weave a compelling narrative around its brand, Grenely said: “The most important thing with Mango is to tell a story. We’re trying to create a Mediterranean home, stucco walls, and hope customers feel the Mediterranean vibe.”

Mango’s goal is to establish 40 new stores across the U.S. by the end of the year, according to Grenley. “We’re focusing on online first, then brick-and-mortar, and how do we incorporate an omnichannel experience,” he said. “Our goal is to never say no to a customer and go from there.”

Understanding and adapting to the U.S. market is central to Mango’s strategy.

“We’re really understanding and enhancing our customers and listening through our loyalty program, our app, and genuinely asking them what they want from us,” Grenley said. “We’re trying to listen to the demographic, but never lose the essence of Mango.”

Looking ahead, Mango’s plans for 2024 to 2026 include expanding their product offerings from women’s wear to men’s, kids’, teens’ and home products. “The goal is to have a little something for everyone, no matter what state, no matter what location,” Grenley said, noting the importance of localization and personalization, using tools like RFID to tailor offerings to specific consumer needs.

The company recently launched a loyalty program, Mango Likes You Club, designed to enhance customer engagement. “The objective is to get personal,” Grenley said. “As you shop more, you get more. The program is about making customers feel like they’re a part of the brand.”

Going Local

In contrast, Farm Rio, a Brazilian fashion brand founded in 1997, is building its presence in the U.S. through a different strategy.

Farm Rio is making significant strides in the U.S. market through a strategic blend of cultural authenticity and localized adaptation. Farm Rio Global Retail Director Daniel Martinez offered insights into the brand’s approach and plans.

Farm Rio’s expansion into the U.S. reflects its commitment to blending its unique Brazilian identity with American consumer preferences. “California has been a very special market for us,” Martinez said at The Lead Summit conference, due to the alignment of its designs with the laid-back yet stylish lifestyle characteristic of California, especially Los Angeles.

Martinez said Farm Rio’s success in the U.S. stems from its authentic representation of Brazilian culture.

“Our brand encapsulates the Carioca spirit,” he said, referring to the dynamic energy and nature of Rio de Janeiro that Farm Rio aims to share with global audiences. This cultural connection is reflected in the store designs and overall shopping experience, which aim to transport customers into a Brazil-inspired journey.

Farm Rio’s store designs are crafted to capture a distinct ambiance and create an immersive environment. Consumers take a Brazil-inspired journey in every Farm Rio store, from wood racks and knitted fitting rooms to popular soundtracks.

Establishing a strong presence in key cultural and fashion hubs like California and New York, and in cities like San Francisco, Chicago and Dallas is part of Farm Rio’s strategy to expanding the brand in the U.S.

Farm Rio is looking to appeal to American consumers with its vibrant prints and commitment to sustainability. The brand’s eco-friendly practices and lively designs are tailored to attract those interested in distinctive, responsible fashion. Leveraging social media campaigns and collaborations with U.S. fashion influencers, Farm Rio is carving out a presence in the competitive American fashion landscape.

Who is the Farm Rio customer?

“The Farm Rio customer loves prints,” Martinez said. “And likes to dress to impress. We have a joyful and optimistic focus to fashion. Our customer wants to dress in happiness.”

Martinez said celebrities like Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys have “helped us tremendously” while Farm Rio partners with local influencers as well. “Our stores are where we have the opportunity to fully represent the brand the way we want, with the smell and the music. We invite partners to the store to experience the brand fully.”