Mashgin and Verifone Team on AI-Powered Self-Checkout

Touchless self-checkout company Mashgin has launched a partnership with payments solution provider Verifone.

The two companies’ integration, announced Monday (May 20), will let Mashgin deploy its computer vision self-checkout system via Verifone’s Commander solution, found at 40% of convenience stores in the country.

According to a news release, the integration lets retailers offer faster checkouts while running payments, fueling operations and loyalty programs through one central Commander Site Controller.

“Our goal is to enable as many retailers as possible to cut lines and empower their staff by adding a convenient self-checkout option,” said Jack Hogan, senior vice president of partnerships at Mashgin. “The integration with Verifone’s industry-leading Commander system will make Mashgin an attractive option for tens of thousands of convenience retailers in the U.S. and abroad.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has shown continued consumer demand for self-checkout options. For example, the “Digital-First Banking Tracker® Series Report” found that 84% of American consumers said they enjoy using self-service kiosks, while two-thirds said they favor self-service models over staffed checkout lanes.

And PYMNTS Intelligence’s “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization” revealed that 60% of U.S. retailers thought their shoppers would be very or extremely likely to change merchants if not offered self-service kiosks.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS spoke in March with Brandon Scott, head of sports deployments at Mashgin, about the company’s use of technology to improve the concession experience at sporting venues.

“The impact we’re having is tremendous on a lot of fronts,” Scott told PYMNTS. “Fire marshals, for instance, tend to like us because we take a line that used to be 40 minutes long and turn that into three or four minutes, which means there’s nobody walking in the exit or blocking a bathroom. And we’re obviously doing that by being so much faster.”

The integration of technology into the fan experience goes beyond transactions. From streamlined security protocols to hassle-free entry processes, Scott said Mashgin’s kiosks, found in more than 100 U.S. stadiums, are transforming every part of the stadium visit.

“Instead of going through a stadium and taking your bags apart [at security checkpoints], you just walk right through with everything in your pockets,” he said. “Everything from parking to entrance to checkout and concession stand is being streamlined, and technology is having a big part in that.”