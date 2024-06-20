Savings United Launches Standalone Coupon Site

Savings United, which has over a decade’s experience in helping media partners bring tailored coupons to their readers, has launched its first standalone coupon site.

The Coupons4Real couponing platform gives shoppers a “safe place” to find discount codes and special offersand will donate 50% of its revenue to social and environmental causes that the company supports, Savings United said in a Thursday (June 20) press release.

“We recognized a critical void in the couponing industry and seized the opportunity to lead with innovation and integrity,” Panayotis Nikolaidis, CEO and founder of Savings United, said in the release. “Coupons4Real is more than just a platform for savings; it encourages social responsibility and sustainability.”

The new platform aims to “clean-up the couponing business” by providing online shoppers with a place where they can find reputable and verified discount codes that are for well-known brands, free and easy to access in the United States, according to the release.

It will work with more than 2,000 brands, including DoorDash, Nike and Priceline, the release said.

With Savings United’s experience in vetting deals for projects around the world, the company aims to provide trust, transparency and savings via Coupons4Real, per the release.

“As industry leaders, we are dedicated to creating a trustworthy eCommerce environment that prioritizes giving back,” Nikolaidis said in the release. “By committing 50% of our revenue to ethical organizations around the world, we aim to empower consumers to drive meaningful change with every transaction they make.”

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that coupons increase the likelihood of customer satisfaction by 33%.

Among U.S. shoppers, 80% of those who used coupons were very or extremely satisfied with their shopping experience, while only 60% of those who did not use coupons said the same, according to the “2023 Global Digital Shopping Index: Global Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Cybersource collaboration.

In an earlier development in this space, Citi said in January that it launched a new browser extension designed to help consumers save money online. The bank’s free tool, Citi Shop, is available to eligible U.S. Citi credit cardmembers and allows them to find coupons or promo codes at over 5,000 online merchants.