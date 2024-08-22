Walmart+ Courts Fast-Food Diners With Burger King Partnership

Walmart has teamed with Burger King in its latest effort to boost its subscription program.

The retail giant and the fast food chain have begun offering what they describe as a “first-of-its-kind” dining benefit to Walmart+ members, the companies announced Thursday (Aug. 22).

Beginning Thursday, Walmart+ members can get a 25% discount on any Burger King digital order each day. And starting next month, members can get a free Whopper every three months with any purchase.

“This unique benefit is designed to save members time and money, catering to their fast-paced lifestyles where grocery shopping, meal planning and cooking may not always be feasible,” Walmart said in a news release.

“Given that most Americans eat from quick service restaurants several times a week, this benefit serves as a practical, cost-effective solution to accommodate dining preferences and busy schedules while enjoying the iconic taste of Burger King.”

The Burger King benefit, offered for free as part of a Walmart+ membership, is the latest in a series of similar partnerships by the retailer, which has also teamed with the likes of Expedia and Paramount+ to entice new members.

These collaborations are happening as Walmart continues to battle Amazon in the subscription space, with PYMNTS writing recently that research shows that although Amazon Prime membership now encompasses the majority of consumers, “Walmart’s quickly growing membership is becoming a force to be reckoned with.”

Data from PYMNTS Intelligence shows that while far more consumers are subscribed to Amazon’s paid membership program, Walmart’s is growing faster. More than two-third of consumers (67.3%) are Amazon Prime members, compared to 65.4% last year.

While 30.2% of consumers subscribe to Walmart+, that share marks a notable increase from last year’s 23.4%, a more than 29% increase compared to a rise of under 3% for Amazon.

“The data underscores the shifting dynamics in the retail subscription landscape, with Amazon Prime maintaining its lead in sheer numbers, while Walmart+ experiences rapid growth, signaling a potent competitive threat,” PYMNTS wrote.

At the same time, Amazon Prime members have upped their spending, with the company’s recent Prime Day event bringing in record sales. External estimates suggest that the company saw an 11% increase in spending over last year, reaching $14.2 billion.

Walmart seems to have suffered a decline in participation in its summer sales event among Walmart+ members. According to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Walmart+ Week 2024,” 14% of consumers made a purchase during the event, down from 20% last year.