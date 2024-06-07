Walmart to Replace Paper Price Tags With Digital Shelf Labels

Walmart has begun rolling out digital shelf labels (DSLs) in its stores.

Following a test at the retailer’s location in Grapevine, Texas, the technology will be expanded to 2,300 stores by 2026, Walmart said in a Thursday (June 6) blog post.

The DSLs, developed by VusionGroup, replace paper price tags on shelves and allow employees to update prices at the shelf with a few clicks on a mobile app, according to the post.

The technology reduces the need for employees to change paper tags by hand, the post said, adding that Walmart stores have more than 120,000 products on the shelves and make thousands of pricing updates every week. Price changes that used to take two days can now be completed in minutes.

The shift to DSLs “represents a significant shift in how I, and other store associates, manage pricing, inventory, order fulfillment and customer interactions, ensuring our customers enjoy an even better shopping experience,” Daniela Boscan, food and consumable team lead, Hurst, Texas, at Walmart, said in the post.

The technology also streamlines stock replenishment, order picking and fulfillment, according to the post.

A “Stock to Light” feature flashes an LED light on the shelf tag, showing employees locations that require attention and making it easier for them to identify the location when stocking shelves, the post said.

Similarly, the DSLs’ “Pick to Light” feature speeds up the picking process and improves order accuracy by guiding employees to the items needed for online orders, per the post.

Replacing paper tags with this digital solution also reduces operational waste and boost sustainability, according to the post.

“As we continue to digitalize stores and expand digital shelf labels to 2,300 stores by 2026, we are excited about the positive impact this innovation will have on our operations and the environment,” Boscan said in the post.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that many grocers are considering smart technology to provide shoppers with more information about products on shelves.

Thirty-two percent of grocers think consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if not given access to digital price tags or smart shelf tags, according to “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and ACI Worldwide collaboration.