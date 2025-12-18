Agentic Commerce Tests Whether Payments Can Stay Invisible

Highlights
APIs, global reach and operational reliability make it so transactions work across regions and payment types.
High-quality data and embedded AI are driving faster, more adaptive risk, fraud and merchant insights.
Paysafe sees payments evolving toward agentic commerce, where autonomous software agents transact on behalf of users, with trusted, compliant payment rails and regulation becoming a competitive advantage.
Watch more: What’s Next In Payments: Paysafe’s Roy Aston
Roy Aston is the chief operating officer of Paysafe, which delivers solutions in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash, designed for mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics, and the convergence of online and in-store payments.
