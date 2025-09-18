Amazon Opens Logistics Network to Walmart Sellers

Amazon expanded its third-party logistics product to support merchants on rival Walmart.

The expansion also covers merchants selling on Shopify and Shein, and follows Amazon’s offering of fulfillment services for merchants on sales channels that include eBay, Etsy, Temu and TikTok Shop, according to a Thursday (Sept. 18) press release.

Amazon’s fulfillment network offers fast, reliable delivery to independent sellers in the United States and around the world, Peter Larsen, vice president of Amazon Multichannel Commerce and Fulfillment (MCF), said in the release.

“By working with Shein, Shopify and Walmart, we’re making it easier for sellers, especially the [small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs)] that drive our economy, to use our network to grow faster and more efficiently across their sales channels,” Larsen said.

Amazon MCF helps businesses simplify their fulfillment, increase sales through existing channels and establish themselves in new online stores by using a shared inventory pool with Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), the release said. This cuts down on the time and cost involved in launching separate fulfillment operations.

Amazon MCF’s expansion to Walmart, Shopify and Shein is part of Amazon’s effort to help sellers scale their business on Amazon’s own marketplace as well as their own websites, other online retailers, and social media channels, according to the release.

The news came one day after Amazon announced it is increasing pay for fulfillment and transportation workers.

The average pay for those employees will increase to more than $23 per hour. Amazon is also lowering the cost of its entry-level health plan to $5 per week with $5 copays, and the company will raise the annual progression increases that deliver bigger increases when workers stay in their jobs longer.

Meanwhile, Growth Catalyst Group CEO Manish Kapoor told PYMNTS last month about the way logistics can help SMBs deal with the turmoil caused by tariffs.

“In some cases, they might need five different skills to solve the problem, but they don’t have the means to hire five different people,” Kapoor said. “That’s where a fractional model, tapping expertise in a cost-effective way, becomes valuable.”

The first step is separating “external forces versus what they can control internally” and developing a playbook for each, he said. That means anticipating tariff changes and trade disruptions while also optimizing what happens inside the business each day.