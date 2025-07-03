Amazon, Walmart Lean on Supply-Chain Innovations for Summer Shopping Edge

Highlights
Amazon and Walmart are no longer competing as eCommerce vs. brick-and-mortar giants; their rivalry now centers on who can best leverage AI, robotics and data to create autonomous, ultra-efficient supply chains.
Amazon is doubling down on warehouse robotics (now handling 75% of deliveries) and AI-powered logistics via AWS, while Walmart is asserting more vertical control over its supply chain.
Ongoing moves by both Walmart and Amazon around FinTech integrations signal a broader strategy to unify the customer experience.
The battle between Amazon and Walmart is hardly recognizable today relative to 10 years ago.