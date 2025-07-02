Why Retailers Are Turning to Payments as a Growth Lever

Highlights
Once seen as a back-end utility, payments are now central to customer experience and brand differentiation, with innovations like BNPL and embedded finance reshaping how consumers interact with retailers.
By consolidating payment and customer data across channels, retailers gain insights into key behaviors.
As shopping, banking and loyalty converge, payments are becoming a platform for growth, with mobile wallets, BNPL and retailer-backed FinTech redefining customer engagement.
On July 2, 1962, Walmart first opened its doors.