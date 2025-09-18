Amazon, Walmart Tap Fall Event Spending for Go-Forward Benchmarks

Highlights
Amazon is using a second Prime Day in October to pull forward demand, gauge consumer sentiment and guide holiday inventory planning.
Walmart is leaning into agentic AI for forecasting, logistics and customer interaction, aiming to reduce overstocking, cut costs and boost supply chain resilience.
Both retailers face inflation, tariffs, fragile supply chains and rising customer expectations. Success will hinge less on flashy sales events and more on seamless, reliable, low-friction shopping experiences.
The retail calendar has always had its tentpoles. Black Friday. Cyber Monday. The holiday rush that begins in earnest when the leaves turn.