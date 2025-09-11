Convenience Store Platform Vroom Delivery Adopts Instacart Retail Media Solution

Vroom Delivery has integrated Instacart’s retail media solution, Carrot Ads, into its eCommerce platform for convenience stores.

This integration will enable the 3,500 convenience stores using the Vroom Delivery platform to tap into advertising demand for brands, the companies said in a Thursday (Sept. 11) press release.

It will also allow the 7,500 brand advertisers participating in the Instacart Ads ecosystem to extend their Instacart campaigns to these stores, while using the Instacart ad platform with which they are already familiar, and reach consumers through sponsored product and display ads, according to the release.

“By integrating Instacart Carrot Ads, we’re making industry-leading retail media accessible and scalable for convenience retailers of all sizes,” Vroom Delivery CEO John Nelson said in the release.

Instacart’s Carrot Ads solution is leveraged by more than 240 partners, including grocers, marketplaces and commerce platforms, per the release.

“Retail media is evolving quickly, and Vroom Delivery’s decision to adopt Carrot Ads is a testament to the strength of our ad technology,” Alice Luong, senior director of eCommerce and retail media at Instacart, said in the release. “We’re building Carrot Ads to be the most advanced retail media solution in the industry—designed to help eComm partners move quickly and unlock the full potential of retail media.”

PYMNTS reported in June 2023 that as grocers launched in-house retail media networks, smaller chains were put in a position where, if they wanted to keep up with the growing advertising offerings of their competitors, they might have needed to scale up their reliance on third parties such as Instacart.

Instacart’s Carrot Ads and Uber Advertising launched a partnership in April in which Uber will use Carrot Ads in the United States to extend the reach of Uber Eats’ Sponsored Items formats to consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers.

In August, Instacart teamed up with Bottlecapps, a provider of white-label eCommerce solutions for more than 1,300 alcohol retailers in the U.S. and Canada, in a deal that will allow Bottlecapps retailers to use Instacart’s advertising technology and ad inventory to attract alcohol brand campaigns and provide personalized product recommendations to customers.