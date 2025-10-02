How Amazon and Walmart Are Rewiring Themselves to Reshape Retail

Highlights
Walmart is focusing on transforming its vast physical logistics network — using sensor-enabled pallets, AI and drone delivery — to turn its store proximity into a key competitive advantage in grocery and beyond.
Amazon is doubling down on embedding shopping into its digital ecosystem through voice-driven devices (Alexa), subscription bundles and a new grocery brand.
Both rivals see automation as central to future retail efficiency and customer experience, but Walmart emphasizes the movement and tracking of goods, while Amazon prioritizes personalized digital engagement and ecosystem lock-in.
The Walmart-Amazon rivalry is becoming less a head-to-head contest than a clash of ecosystems.