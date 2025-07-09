Shoppers Embrace Embedded Payments in Shift From Prime Day Splurging to Savings

Highlights
Prime Day 2025 is seeing a shift from impulse electronics to practical essentials, signaling consumers are buying smarter.
Mobile and BNPL are gaining share, showing that the traditional credit card model may be on the way out with embedded finance quietly becoming the new norm.
Shifting shopper behavior, ecommerce innovations, and optimization around payments and AI are driving retail’s future as consumer shop beyond just cost and convenience for true utility in their lives.
Amazon Prime Day generated nearly $15 billion last year. The sales event, extended to four days for the first time ever this year, has long been the eCommerce juggernaut’s crown jewel, a blockbuster sales event that once redefined the online retail calendar.