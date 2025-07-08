Summer Sales Become Stress Test for Retailers Amid Sluggish Spending

Highlights
Amazon kicked off a four-day Prime Day blitz on July 8, escalating its annual summer duel with Walmart, which responded with a fortified Walmart+ Week. The expanded sales events mark a high-stakes mid-year test of pricing power and consumer pull.
Consumers head into the 2025 shopping season under pressure. Tariffs and stubbornly high debt loads have reshaped buying behavior. Last year, nearly half of “deals” were full-price — expect shoppers to arrive armed with plugins, not blind faith.
With retail sales slipping and confidence wavering, these summer events have become more than calendar fixtures — they’re economic barometers. As discount fatigue deepens and margins tighten, the question looms: who’s adapting faster, the retailer or the consumer?
For the world’s biggest retailers, summer means two things: sales events, and more sales events.