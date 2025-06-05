Warby Parker Co-CEO: Google AI Glasses Coming After 2025

Highlights
Warby Parker and Google’s AI-powered smart glasses won’t launch until after 2025, but the companies say they will offer real-time contextual assistance and all-day utility.
Tariff exposure is being mitigated through supply chain shifts, selective price increases and expense control, reducing reliance on China to under 10% by year-end.
Warby Parker plans to open 45 stores this year, including five inside Target locations.
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered glasses from Google and eyewear retailer Warby Parker will not hit the market until after this year, according to the co-CEO of the glasses retailer.
See More In: AI, AI glasses, artificial intelligence, connected devices, digital transformation, Google, News, partnerships, PYMNTS News, Retail, smart classes, Warby Parker