Amazon and Walmart Swap Scripts as Retail’s Agentic Future Looms

Highlights
Amazon is pushing physical retail and proprietary frictionless tech, while Walmart is driving digital strategy through open, agentic AI commerce standards with Google.
Walmart is betting on interoperability and ease of integration, while Amazon is prioritizing speed, control and closed ecosystems.
Walmart’s path favors agent-driven, price-based competition, while Amazon seeks to make commerce ambient and loyalty implicit.
The retail landscape is officially closer to 2050 than it is 2000. That is redefining the traditional roles of Amazon and Walmart as both seek to compete, win, and push the boundaries of innovation across retail and commerce.