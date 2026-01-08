Walmart’s Retail Media Scores Wins While Amazon’s AI Goes Ambient

Highlights
Retail is converging into an everyday operating layer, with the week’s developments pointing to integrated systems that unify shopping, media, payments and ambient technology.
Retail data is becoming a core growth engine for Walmart, as partners use purchase data to power influencer marketing, retail media and AI ad tools.
Walmart and Amazon are embedding AI into shopping agents, advertising, governance and in-store experiences, signaling a move from standalone tools
The holiday shopping spree has come to a close. And while returns are no doubt occupying a fair amount of time at the world’s two biggest retailers, a relatively quiet (but consumer retail-focused) week at Amazon stood in contrast to some interesting developments around AI and retail advertising data and media at Walmart.