GrabCar, a unit of Grab Holdings, a Singapore-based ridesharing company, has been issued a $10,000 Singapore dollar ($7,311) fine for a personal data breach, Bloomberg reported.
The penalty, assessed by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), the Singapore government agency responsible for personal data protection, stemmed from an incident last year when Grab’s mobile app exposed information of more than 21,500 users.
Bloomberg reported the breach was related to an update of GrabHitch, the company’s carpooling service. It included names, vehicle license plate numbers and wallet balances of users.
While the PDPC said the glitch was fixed in less than an hour, it also said Grab should have tested the update before it was allowed to be installed by users, Bloomberg reported. In addition, the panel said that it was Grab’s fourth personal data violation in two years.
“Given that the organization’s business involves processing large volumes of personal data on a daily basis, this is a significant cause for concern,” Yeong Zee Kin, deputy commissioner for the PDPC, said in a statement, Bloomberg reported.
Last week, Reuters reported Grab is negotiating with potential investors as it seeks to raise as much as $500 million to boost its financial services division.
A group of insurance companies, including Hong Kong-based AIA Group Limited, a publicly-traded life insurance group; Prudential PLC, a British global life insurance and financial services company; and others are expected to reach agreements as early as October, sources told Reuters.
If a deal between Grab, AIA and Prudential is signed, it would fuel Grab’s financial services products.
“Finalizing new funding during these times could also help Grab in its sales pitch for the Singapore banking license,” a source told Reuters.
In August, Grab expanded its services by offering consumer loans in Singapore along with wealth management products. The strategy, called “Thrive with Grab,” is designed to tap into the region’s vast market where more than 70 percent of Southeast Asians lack bank accounts.
In June, Grab’s online grocery shopping delivery service expanded to a sizable share of the Southeast Asian market as it added Cambodia to its list of countries serviced by its GrabMart shopping and delivery app, now available in eight Southeast Asian countries and 50 cities.
——————————
NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP STUDY – SEPTEMBER 2020
The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.