Block Stops $2 Billion in Cash App Fraud by Alerting Customers to Scams

Highlights
Block has prevented approximately $2 billion in potential P2P fraud scams since 2020, primarily through the deployment of advanced technologies such as machine learning and real-time, in-app Cash App payment warnings.
Block’s machine learning models issue warnings for only about 1.5% of P2P payments, giving customers a critical “moment to pause, reflect and reconsider,” Block Risk Lead Brian Boates said.
Block employs a multilayered defense that includes warnings, automatic blocks and user education to interrupt determined intent and protect users.
