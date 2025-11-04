Entersekt CEO Says AI Can’t Change the Fundamentals of Digital Trust

Highlights
Artificial intelligence empowers fraudsters by lowering technical barriers for phishing and deepfake attacks, but it also enables banks to detect and counter those threats at machine speed.
Financial institutions must share data across consortiums and adopt adaptive, multifactor authentication to recognize evolving fraud patterns and prevent first-time losses.
The future of banking security lies in AI-driven, personalized trust models that combine behavior, biometrics and shared intelligence to predict risk and maintain seamless yet secure user experiences.
Artificial intelligence has become the spark and the shield of a new security revolution in banking.
Schalk Nolte is the CEO of Entersekt, a FinTech that provides fraud prevention by using advanced authentication methods to secure online and mobile transactions while minimizing user friction.
