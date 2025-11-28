Fake Sellers Trap Shoppers Racing for Holiday Deals

Highlights
Marketplace scams intensify ahead of the holidays as fraudsters tailor tactics to shoppers’ behaviors and vulnerabilities.
PYMNTS Intelligence shows fake eCommerce and marketplace scams strike older adults hardest, speeding losses and eroding trust.
Banks and merchants face greater exposure as impersonation and rapid payments limit detection and recovery.
Marketplace scams are emerging as one of the fastest growing threats facing holiday shoppers, taking advantage of consumers who are searching for deals and making rapid decisions during the busiest shopping stretch of the year.
