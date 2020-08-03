Users and advertisers are coming back to Pinterest, resulting in an upswing in sales for the social media company, Bloomberg reported.

With revenue jumping up in July after a slump earlier in the pandemic, Pinterest value surged 37 percent, Bloomberg wrote.

Revenue in the second quarter came up to around $272 million in the second quarter. That’s up about 4 percent year-over-year, and is more than what Wall Street estimated it would be. In addition, the company said it has 416 million monthly active users, a rise of 39 percent from a year ago. In the U.S., growth was particularly strident, with more users returning to the service — though the company expects the numbers to fall going forward.

For the third quarter, Pinterest said it expects sales to grow by around the mid-30 percent range, with shares rising as much as $34.50 in New York last Friday (July 30), with spending primarily dominated by small and medium-sized revenues. More automated buying tools and strengthening sales overseas contributed to that, Bloomberg wrote.

Ben Silbermann, chief executive officer of Pinterest, said the company was seeing more people taking advantages of the practical uses of the service as of late.