LTK Adds New Customization Features to Automatic Direct Message Tool

LTK has added new customization features and access to weekly payouts to its Creator Commerce platform.

The new customization features allow the users of LTK DM, the platform’s automatic direct message tool for LTK Creators, to personalize up to 10 trigger words per Instagram post along with the direct messages the members of their community receive, LTK said in a Tuesday (Aug. 20) press release.

When the LTK DM tool was launched in June, it had one trigger word: “Shop.” This tool was designed to make it easier for creators to share the shopping details of their Instagram posts with their community, as those who comment “Shop” on a post will immediately receive an automated direct message that includes a direct link to the creator’s LTK.

Now, with the ability to personalize the trigger words and direct messages for their community, creators can engage with their community in new ways, according to the Tuesday press release.

“For example, LTK Creators can create a poll with their community by commenting with a specific number that corresponds to a particular look or select a custom trigger word for each product in the post,” the release said. “Creators then see which product or look is most popular.”

Since its launch, LTK DM has driven a 122% increase in the number of shopper clicks to retailers from tagged products, per the release.

Another new addition to the LTK Creator Commerce platform is weekly payouts for creators’ commissions, according to the release.

LTK’s platform enables creators to establish personalized storefronts featuring carefully curated products from various brands, Kit Ulrich, general manager of creator shopping at LTK, told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in an interview posted in October 2023.

“Our platform is completely built for all of the creators that we have on it,” Ulrich said. “In fact, one of the reasons that I love — and we love — being at LTK is that we are all here at this company to help our creators make the most money possible.”

The latest news from LTK comes about a month after the company said it added a new shoppable video feed called Full-Screen Continuous Video and a new content guide called Daily Drops.