Consumer Card Debt Paydowns May Prove Temporary Amid Tariff and Inflation Uncertainty

Highlights
Fed data show that consumers are slowing their pace of taking on additional credit.
Revolving debt, which includes credit cards, declined a bit, dipping at an annualized pace for the first time in months.
But the decline in card balances may be fleeting if spending continues to outstrip income growth.
In May, the pace of consumer credit, overall, decelerated. And in one positive sign, credit card balances decreased for the first time in since the end of last year, before the holiday shopping deluge.