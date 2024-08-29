Esker COO Says Dealing With the Unexpected Is the New Normal

Facing instability requires different capabilities compared to operating in a stable environment, Esker Worldwide COO Emmanuel Olivier writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “Beyond the Horizon: How to Identify Unexpected Threats That Could Impact Your Business.”
In recent years, economic and geopolitical instability has become a constant, showing no signs of abating. Our once well-oiled global systems now exhibit potential for failures with serious consequences. Coping with the unexpected has become the norm.
Facing instability requires different capabilities compared to optimizing performance in a stable environment. Flexibility, adaptability, agility and resilience have fundamentally replaced mere optimization. Risk management has become more crucial than ever, potentially outweighing the importance of short-term performance.
Disrupting our well-defined systems can bring new challenges and potential threats, however, it also presents opportunities for those companies that can better adapt to this new reality. Tailwinds do not just happen to businesses; they benefit those who create the conditions to harness them.
Businesses should focus on three basic points, now more than ever:
Technology can help. Artificial intelligence (AI) can optimize basic processes, strengthening core operational performance and allow organizations to react faster to changing conditions. In uncertain times, it is not the moment to delay investments that could decide your business’s future. However, technology is a means to an end. A tool does not create value by itself; it needs a brain behind it to work its magic. Use wisdom, creativity, and understanding to master new technologies and create competitive advantages that will make your business thrive.
Resist the temptation to overestimate the short-term impact of new technologies and the opposite temptation to ignore their potential long-term impact. We often overestimate what new technologies can do in one year and undervalue their impact over a decade.