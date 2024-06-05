GroupSync and Spreedly Partner to Facilitate Payments for Hotels

GroupSync has partnered with Spreedly to expedite value delivery and revenue growth for the hotel groups and event planners using its platform.

With this collaboration, the GroupSync platform that provides online booking for group hotel rooms and meeting spaces will integrate Spreedly’s open payments platform, the companies said in a Wednesday (June 5) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

“Our mission has always been to simplify the group travel booking process,” Landon Stafford, vice president of integrations at Groups360, provider of the GroupSync platform, said in the release. “Through our technology and partnerships like Spreedly, we aim to save time, foster trust and drive revenue for our customers.”

The GroupSync platform enables hoteliers to provide real-time availability and direct booking options for group guest rooms, meeting spaces, and food and beverage (F&B) services, according to the release.

With these capabilities, the hoteliers’ customers — meeting professionals — can search, compare and book accommodations and event spaces online or through a request for proposal (RFP) process, the release said.

The partnership with Spreedly will further streamline processes by allowing hotel customers to more quickly integrate with the GroupSync platform and maintain the business relationships they have with their payment service providers (PSPs), per the release.

“Groups360 showcases the exact win-win goal we seek to offer our customers,” Peter Dougherty, president at Spreedly, said in the release. “Groups360’s hotel customers win with a faster time to value and by leveraging the payment relationships they already have in place.”

In the age of eCommerce, no merchant can go it alone when orchestrating and optimizing their payment stack, because a global business might have half a dozen processors in the mix, Joe Meuse, vice president of product at Spreedly, told PYMNTS in an interview posted Monday (June 3).

“The challenges are even more pronounced for platforms that have thousands of merchants, each of them with several gateways that they may want to use,” Meuse said.

During the same roundtable discussion, Groups360’s Stafford said that giving consumers the ability to purchase directly or to commit to a purchase on an electronic platform increases room take rates and reduces the costs tied to the sale.