Finix and Interac Team to Expand Canadian Merchants’ Payment Options

Payments processor Finix is integrating with Canadian payments provider Interac.

The integration with Interac Debit brings in-store payments to Canadian merchants on the Finix platform, part of the company’s rapid expansion of its payment offerings in Canada, the companies said in a Thursday (Oct. 23) news release.

The release noted the essential nature of in-store payments for many Canadian small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). With this integration, merchants can modernize their systems while offering customers more convenience, flexibility and security in the way they pay, the companies added.

“Payments should be simple, not stitched together,” said Richie Serna, CEO of Finix. “Our work with Interac makes it easier for merchants in Canada to accept in-store payments the way customers actually want to pay. Finix is building the infrastructure that lets businesses focus on growth, not payment complexity.”

“This integration with Finix reflects our commitment to providing secure and convenient payment solutions for Canadians and merchants,” added Glenn Wolff, Interac’s chief client officer. “By expanding access to Interac Debit through the Finix platform, we’re helping merchants meet the evolving payment preferences of their customers and helping support the modernization of payments across Canada.”

PYMNTS spoke recently with Emanuel Pleitez, head of finance at Finix, about the changing role of the finance team.

For decades, that report said, these teams were thought of as a company’s cost center, primarily focused on controlling budgets, approving expenses and delivering reports.

“Go to the finance team to get your expenses approved, right? Or to check on your budget, and they say yes or no,” Pleitez said during a discussion for the PYMNTS B2B Payments 2025 event series “B2B.AI: The Architecture of Intelligent Money Movement.”

But now, in an age defined by real-time data, global volatility and investor expectations, CFOs are reshaping their function as something far more ambitious: a driver of enterprise value.

The interview also touched on finance teams’ investments in artificial intelligence (AI), noting that many tools can’t handle the complexity of enterprise financial models. Pleitez told PYMNTS he has tested the limits of these tools himself.

“I tried every single AI for Excel … and it just wigs out and can’t really comprehend the whole thing,” he said. “It starts telling you, actually maybe just load one little analysis at a time and think of like 20 silos. So, then the human still needs to know how to connect all the dots.”