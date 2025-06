U.S. Bank says its Elan Financial Services has launched a partnership with Fiserv.

The collaboration, announced Thursday (June 12), will integrate Elan’s credit card program with Fiserv’s Credit Choice solution.

As the companies noted in the news release, Credit Choice lets financial institutions provide a “digital-first, branded agent-bank credit card program” for consumer and small business customers. The program already serves more than 100 Fiserv financial institution clients.

“As part of the partnership, Credit Choice will be enhanced with the Elan Credit Card program to offer integrated digital technology that combines both debit and credit card account information for consumer and small business cardholders within each financial institution’s digital card management solution,” the release added.

This allows customers to access credit and debit card information and servicing in a single place, the companies said, while financial institutions will have easier access to the tools they need to onboard and service their cardholders, the companies said.

The collaboration will pick up this summer, with “full conversion” of the portfolio by the end of the year. Fiserv will integrate its digital card solutions for consumer and business card and expense management in the first half of 2026.

“We’re introducing a new level of digital card integration along with exceptional service and capabilities to the Credit Choice solution,” said Erik Wichita, head of card services at Fiserv. “Our clients need self-service customer journeys and easy to navigate platforms for their cardholders to drive loyalty and increased usage. This collaboration brings two great industry leaders together for one solution.”

PYMNTS Intelligence collaborated with Elan recently on the report “Digital Payments Evolution: Virtual Cards Poised to Take Off.”

That report found that 42% of consumers in the United States had used a virtual card in the previous six months, chiefly for online purchases and subscriptions. In addition, 65% of consumers said they’d be likely to use a virtual card in the year ahead.

As PYMNTS wrote last week, this could indicate a potential turning point not just for adoption, but in the public’s appetite for payment tools that provide control, security and flexibility greater than what digitized physical cards can offer.

“Digital wallets have already done much of the heavy lifting in familiarizing consumers with cardless payments. Today, over half of U.S. consumers store at least one card in a wallet like Apple Pay or Google Wallet,” PYMNTS wrote. “That familiarity is increasingly proving crucial to the rise of virtual cards, which don’t exist as plastic first. Instead, they’re issued and used entirely digitally, often with one-time numbers for each transaction, limiting exposure to fraud.”