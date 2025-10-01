GoodRx Teams With Kroger on Prescription Savings

Prescription platform GoodRx has launched a brand medication savings solution with supermarket chain Kroger.

RxSmartSave, announced Wednesday (Oct. 1), is now available at Kroger pharmacies in 35 states around the country, GoodRx said in a news release.

“Friction at the pharmacy counter causes frustration for both pharmacists and consumers, leading millions of people to abandon their prescriptions each year,” said Wendy Barnes, president and CEO of GoodRx. “By facilitating easy access to medication savings, we aim to improve these interactions while simultaneously providing our pharmacy partners with more favorable economics. Our collaboration with Kroger reflects our commitment to supporting pharmacies as they navigate the evolving healthcare landscape.”

According to the release, the program lets Kroger customers instantly access savings through GoodRx when they are picking up their medications, including copay cards, patient assistance programs, and more than 80 “unique cash prices” for brand medications that in many cases aren’t covered by insurance or have poor coverage.

The program is also designed to help retail pharmacies offer more affordable medications, the company added.

“Each prescription filled helps strengthen the savings flywheel: manufacturers extend the reach of their affordability programs, pharmacies improve profitability while deepening patient relationships, and consumers gain easier access to more affordable prices for brand medications,” the release said.

GoodRx first launched this program earlier this year with Midwest-based retailer Hy-Vee and intends to team with other retailers in the months to come.

With that collaboration, GoodRx will check inventories when a consumer searches online for medication, determining whether it can be found at the pharmacy and purchased online.

The company will then validate the prescription and carry out the order after the consumer pays the GoodRx price online, either through credit card or a pay-later option.

Barnes had said during an earnings call earlier this year that she believes the company can expand its capabilities to better serve consumers and the healthcare system by integrating eCommerce with digital prescriptions and expanding the company’s Integrated Savings Program (ISP).

Using its digital platform, GoodRx is focused on improving healthcare affordability and accessibility for millions of Americans, via key partnerships and strategic initiatives.

“GoodRx makes it easy for people to save time and money when filling medication, complementing insurance by filling in the inevitable and growing coverage gaps,” Barnes said.