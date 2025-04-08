i2c Teams With Access Finance to Expand Credit Card in US

Banking/payment solutions provider i2c has teamed with Bulgarian FinTech Access Finance.

The collaboration, announced in a news release Monday (April 7), will help Access introduce the next phase of its Juzt Digital Credit Card program in the U.S.

“The expanded Juzt Digital Credit Card program, which leverages i2c’s global, unified banking and payments platform, offers an unsecured digital credit card aimed at helping consumers build and strengthen their credit histories,” the release said.

In removing the requirement for collateral, the card offers a more inclusive approach, catering to consumers in the subprime category or those who wish to establish a strong credit record, the companies added.

“This ongoing partnership with Access Finance highlights the versatility of i2c’s platform in supporting complex credit programs and expanding financial access,” said i2c chief executive Amir Wain. “We’re excited to continue supporting Access Finance in their mission to provide U.S. consumers with meaningful credit-building tools that can help shape a more financially inclusive future.”

PYMNTS spoke with Wain last week about the critical infrastructure elements needed for a successful agentic AI strategy at banks.

He told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster that while many institutions have embraced AI at the margins — especially for tasks such as fraud detection and product recommendation — most have only scratched the surface of what agentic AI can do.

The main reason for this “under-exploration” is not only a lack of ambition or imagination; it is the reality that many banks still depend on legacy systems that make data tough to access in real time. In addition, agentic AI requires vast amounts of contextual information.

“If I still want to interact the same way that I did, then I’m really not maximizing the capabilities of agentic AI,” Wain said.

He added that even the best AI models underperform when data is segmented by product or siloed. A unified view means that one customer record spans checking accounts, credit cards, loans and other relevant services, so that the AI engine can draw upon a holistic picture.

With that plethora of information, agentic AI can address customer needs far more intelligently, rather than needing to piece together information from multiple data sets.

“We’ve heard this so many times — customer centric and so on,” Wain said. “But this is truly an opportunity to architect your business, your enterprise, your infrastructure to be customer-centric.”