Janie and Jack Partners With Mirakl to Launch Third-Party Marketplace

Janie and Jack, a design house offering apparel, footwear and accessories for kids, partnered with eCommerce software solution provider Mirakl to launch a third-party marketplace.

The new marketplace platform will let third-party sellers integrate their products into the Janie and Jack website, according to a Wednesday (Feb. 5) press release.

These sellers will offer home furnishings and decor, toys, health and wellness products, and kids and baby gear, according to the release.

Combined with Janie and Jack’s fashion brand, the broader product selection provided by the marketplace will offer customers “the opportunity to shop conveniently in one place for all their families’ growing needs,” Janie and Jack President and Chief Commercial Officer Parnell Eagle said in the release.

“Janie and Jack is committed to evolving alongside our customers’ needs,” Eagle said in the release. “Our investment in digital transformation and the launch of Janie and Jack Marketplace isn’t just an eCommerce initiative — it’s central to the future growth of our brand.”

To ready the launch of its third-party marketplace, Janie and Jack worked closely with Mirakl, Janie and Jack Chief Information Officer Madhav Kondle said in comments emailed to PYMNTS.

Janie and Jack’s teams used the documentation and training sessions provided through Mirakl University to understand the operational and technical aspects of the marketplace; worked with the Mirakl account team to design and configure the integrations; used the Mirakl marketplace to discover premium brands and products that align with the design house’s brand identity; and used Mirakl’s dashboards to see the performance metrics of its partner brands and understand which product categories resonate most with Janie and Jack’s customers, Kondle said.

Transitioning from a traditional retail model to a marketplace model requires shifts that impact the experiences of customers and sellers, Kondle said.

“For customers, the changes range from how products are marketed on the site to how they are delivered,” Kondle said. “For sellers, it involves integrating product catalogs, inventory, pricing, orders and financial settlements. Orchestrating this new business model required changes and new integrations across multiple systems, with the Mirakl platform at the center.”

Mirakl’s enterprise marketplace software enables businesses across the B2C and B2B sectors to extend their eCommerce capabilities, Alex Hase, general manager of the Americas at Mirakl, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in January.

The company empowers traditional retailers to expand their offerings by integrating third-party sellers, which allows retailers a broader product selection and provides sellers access to new channels and consumers, Hase said.

“Mirakl sits in the middle of this ecosystem, enabling traditional eCommerce to evolve into a platform business model,” Hase said.

Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy said in January that it selected Mirakl to power its new digital marketplace platform that will launch this summer.

The Best Buy Marketplace will allow third-party sellers to integrate their products into the retailer’s website and app.

“Not only will we be able to introduce new brands, but these sellers will also have the opportunity to get in front of a much larger audience of shoppers alongside other reputable brands,” Frank Bedo, chief marketplace and eCommerce officer at Best Buy, said in a Jan. 16 press release.