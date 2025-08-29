Liberis and Elavon Launch Funding Solution for US Small Businesses

Liberis and Elavon partnered to deliver a funding solution for small businesses across the United States.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The new Quick Capital solution is powered by Liberis’ embedded finance platform and Elavon’s merchant portal for payment processing solutions and services, the companies said in a Tuesday (Aug. 26) press release.

With this combination, eligible small businesses can access revenue-based financing from Liberis through the merchant portal offered by Elavon, according to the release.

The funding experience uses Elavon’s merchant data to provide access to capital, offers fast application and disbursement with minimal paperwork, and is integrated within Elavon’s merchant portal, the release said.

Funding is available to eligible small businesses in healthcare, retail, services and restaurants, and it can be used for inventory, tax payments, marketing, expansion and cash flow, per the release.

Quick Capital is now available in the U.S., and the companies plan to add new funding products and enhancements based on merchants’ feedback and funding demand, according to the release.

“Quick Capital allows our merchants to access capital through a simple, streamlined process and solutions that work with their cash flow, not against it — especially when opportunities or challenges come up unexpectedly,” Elavon CEO Jamie Walker said in the release.

Liberis CEO Rob Fairfield said in the release that the solution is designed to help small business owners who have been “drowning in paperwork” when they try to get funding.

“This partnership with Elavon is designed to remove barriers to business funding, providing them with the capital they need, exactly when they need it,” Fairfield said.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Platform Power: The Growing Importance of Embedded Finance to SMB Success” found that 37% of small and micro businesses were highly likely to switch to a payment provider that offered embedded lending.

Among those that used embedded lending in the year before being surveyed, that number jumped to 69%, according to the report.

In an earlier collaboration, Liberis said in September that it teamed up with eBay to expand that company’s working capital program for sellers.

In August 2024, Liberis partnered with buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Sezzle to launch a program designed to help small businesses get financing without sacrificing equity.