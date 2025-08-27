37% of Small Businesses Ready to Switch Providers for Embedded Credit

For years, accounting teams inside small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) were consigned to back-office number crunching.
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
Now they’re stepping into a more strategic role powered by the rise of embedded finance.
The technology, long billed as a tool to simplify customer payments, is reshaping how accountants forecast, manage liquidity and advise management on growth decisions.
The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Platform Power: The Growing Importance of Embedded Finance to SMB Success,” a Worldpay collaboration, found that 9 in 10 SMBs view access to embedded financial products as critical to their operations.
While headlines often focus on sales boosts and consumer convenience, the overlooked story is how accounting departments are leaning on these tools to reduce friction in daily workflows and sharpen their influence over business strategy.
Key findings with direct implications for accounting teams include:
Beyond these accounting-centric benefits, the report charts broader momentum for embedded finance across sectors from healthcare to logistics.
SMBs that have access to embedded software are not only able to offer financial options to their customers, but they can also obtain financing themselves. Companies that adopted embedded financing saw sales rise by 25% to 50% on average.
With 65% of businesses open to switching providers, up from 55% in 2024, the pressure is on technology vendors to keep innovating.
The findings suggest that accountants are no longer the last to know about new financial tools; they’re often the first to deploy them. In a competitive economy where every percentage point of margin counts, embedded finance isn’t just greasing the wheels of commerce. It’s giving the people who tally the numbers the power to shape the story those numbers tell.
37% of Small Businesses Ready to Switch Providers for Embedded Credit
When Partners Become Cybersecurity Risks
Salesforce, Workday Face Their Biggest Challenger Yet
nCino Says AI Capabilities Will Drive Cloud Banking Solution’s Continued Growth
We’re always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with innovators and disruptors.